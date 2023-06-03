As a simple way to share food with our community neighbors, Barb Neal of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County delivered a new Harvest Share table to the Apalachin Elementary School.

The Harvest Share table is a place where folks with extra produce and food can share their bounty with community members. If you grow too many tomatoes or squash, you can put them on the Harvest Share table for folks to bring home to their families.

You can set a fine example of sharing with your children by buying something extra at the grocery store and placing it on the share table.

The effort to place a Harvest Share table at the Apalachin Elementary School was spearheaded by Legislator Jake Brown on behalf of the Apalachin Lions Club.

The share table was built by sisters and fellow Master Gardeners Lora Allen and Tanya Vargason.

There are now at least six Harvest Share tables in Tioga County; two in Owego, one each in Richford, Nichols, Apalachin, and Spencer. Find the listing of the locations at https://tioga.cce.cornell.edu/.