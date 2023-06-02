The Depot announces exciting line up of entertainment for their Friday Night Series; The Tarps to open the season on June 2

The Depot Friday Night Series, sponsored by the Newark Valley Historical Society and held at the Ray Shaver Lehigh Valley Depot, will kick off its 19th season on June 2. Thirteen consecutive Friday evenings filled with great entertainment, delicious food, and a good time await you at the Depot, located on Depot Street in Newark Valley.

Returning for opening night on June 2 is The Tarps, a 7-piece, high-energy classic rock & roll band hailing from the Ithaca area, and under the leadership of Danny Scott. The Tarps are returning for their 12th performance at the Depot and bringing the music of Neil Diamond, Bill Haley, Billy Joel, Elvis, the Beatles, and many more.

June 9 will feature Rick Marsi, presenting a program entitled “For the Love of Forests.” Rick is an author, photographer, naturalist, and educator. “For the Love of Forests” illustrates the flora and fauna that make our upstate New York forests so special. “For the Love of Forests” follows another book from Rick entitled “For the Love of Wetlands” that he wrote three years ago, and it is filled with beautiful photography, rich sketches by his wife, Jan Marsi, and very interesting and informative prose. Rick’s programs at the Depot are always filled with beautiful pictures and educational information.

On June 16 “The Little Big Band”, under the direction of Bruce Detrick, will fill the Depot Stage and surrounding air with music from the big band era. Bruce’s seven-piece band will take guests back in time to an era when the most popular music came from the bands of Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman, the Dorsey Brothers, and other great bands. The Little Big Band is “little” in name only. It features a huge sound and powerful vocals performing classic “Swing Era” songs you will recognize such as “A Train,” “Sentimental Mood,” and “Satin Doll.”

The Newark Valley Depot opens on Friday evenings at 5:30 p.m., and the music begins at 7 p.m. Entertainment is free and open to all. Refreshments are available. Performances will be outside if the weather permits, and inside the Depot in case of rain.

Visit nvhistory.org for more details.

This series is made possible, in part, by public funds provided by the NYSCA-Decentralization Programs administered locally by the Arts Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.