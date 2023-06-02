Master Gardener Plant Sale set for June 3

The Master Gardener Plant Sale returns to Owego on June 3, from 8-11 a.m. at 56 Main St. in Owego. The Master Gardeners have been busy propagating plants for residents to buy and plant in their own gardens.

This popular sale raises funds for the Master Gardener program, allowing the gardeners to continue to beautify the demonstration gardens at the county office building, as well as throughout the Village of Owego.

Most of the plants are perennial flowers, but with some annuals and a few small trees and shrubs available as well.

The best selection can be had at the opening, so be sure to be ready to buy plants at 8 a.m. The sale is cash or check only.