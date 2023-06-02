Countryside Community Center celebrates 30 years

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. (TOI) hosted a community luncheon on May 25, and in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Countryside Community Center (CCC), located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

Along with lunch, an information table provided guests with the story and history behind the community center; and guests were able to view the current TOI Community Art Show, as well as listen to live piano music performed by local entertainer Rick Pedro.

Maureen Abbott, TOI executive director, remarked, “We would not be here today without the hard work and vision of many individuals and groups that took up the idea of a community center in Owego and made it a reality.”

Several individuals, clubs and organizations, business and industry, along with government came together, Abbott said, which encompassed volunteer efforts and donations of money, materials, planning and staff.

Looking back more than three decades ago, several Tioga County seniors formed planning groups, held numerous fundraisers, and got the ball rolling. At the time nearly every community in the county had a senior citizens group. In an op-ed, dated April 1993, the county seniors wished the CCC to be remembered as, “The house that Tioga folks built.”

They turned to the late Senator Thomas W. Libous for assistance, and by May of 1990 architectural plans for the 13,600 square foot building were unveiled and groundbreaking commenced thereafter. Libous was able to secure additional funds needed from the state budget, and building gaps, like final touches on interior work, were completed by volunteers.

The building dedication and ribbon cutting was held on Feb. 19, 1993.

Abbott remarked, “Every year, in May, community action agencies throughout the United States celebrate the dedication and efforts of staff. Community action exemplifies whom we, TOI, stand for; and changes lives, embodies the spirit of hope, and improves communities. We are dedicated to helping people help themselves and each other.”

TOI, a not-for-profit that encompasses a number of support assistance and services, was incorporated in 1965, and which emerged from the Kennedy / Johnson “War on Poverty” programs of the 1960’s.

At the CCC a number of upgrades have been possible over the years, including new equipment in the kitchen, new flooring and carpeting, a new parking lot and accessible doors for the disabled, and all via continued support from state and local agencies. The center continues to play a vital role in supporting older adults in the county, and in 2022 alone, 27,500 meals were prepared, packed and delivered to residents. At the luncheon, Abbott gave a nod to kitchen staff for their remarkable work.

Today, the CCC serves as the central campus for TOI and hosts various community education programs, wellness and fitness classes, meals, trainings, arts and crafts classes, and more. Lunch is served Monday through Friday.

A new transportation initiative, Abbott explained, will be gearing up soon, which entails an accessible van to transport wheelchair bound individuals to appointments.

Kristin Sherman, TOI public relations coordinator, noted, “Over the years, it has transformed and evolved from a senior center to a true community center.”

To learn more, visit www.tiogaopp.org or call (607) 687-4222.