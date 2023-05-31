Tioga County Property Transactions

On May 18, 2023, property located at 239 Ridgefield Rd., Town of Owego, from Douglas Bennett Jr. to Jason and Marta Cevallos for $219,900.

On May 18, 2023, property located at Parmerton Dr., Town of Owego, from Charles and Theresa Makarsky to Ryan and Catherine Dickinson for $415,000.

On May 18, 2023, property located at 12449 St. Rte. 38, Town of Berkshire, from Cynthia Dickinson to Melissa Akers for $90,000.

On May 19, 2023, property located at 4-6-8 Dr. Knapp S. Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Keith Johnson to Stout Property Holdings LLC for $85,000.

On May 19, 2023, property located at 12 Bridge St., Village of Newark Valley, from Maracene Burdick to David and Susan Benjamin for $5,000.

On May 19, 2023, property located at 463 Foster Valley Rd., Town of Owego, from William and Tammy Cordick to Grant Wilbur for $14,461.

On May 19, 2023, property located at 264 Besemer Rd., Town of Barton, from Glenn Gilbert and Wendy Bellis to Bobbie Ann and Scott Fraunfelter for $310,000.

On May 22, 2023, property located at Popple Hill Road, Town of Richford, from Marilyn Dawes and Carla Sternberg to East Stream Associates LLC for $87,200.

On May 22, 2023, property located at 5 Brown Lane, Town of Owego, from Jeremy and Jennifer Clark to Jeremy Clark for $38,000.

On May 22, 2023, property located at Turkey Hill Road, Town of Berkshire, from Rufus and Emma Yoder to John and Barbara Yoder for $185,000.

On May 22, 2023, property located at State Route 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Zorn Farms Holdings LLC to Stephen and Lydia Hostetler for $18,000.

On May 23, 2023, property located at Tubbs Hill Road, Town of Richford, from Landon Swartwood and Cassidie Predmore to Jason and Eleni Gordinier for $18,000.

On May 23, 2023, property located at 31 Rejmer Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Shawn Jordan and Rebecca Jenson to Sarah Dobler and Steven Button for $208,500.

On May 24, 2023, property located at 1 Depumpo Lane, Village of Waverly, from Big Foote’s Sporting LLC to Cassidy Realty NY LLC for $145,000.