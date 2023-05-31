Gail’s Tails

Gail’s Tails

Posted By: psadvert May 31, 2023

This week is about remembering those we lost. Pictured here are my younger brother Carl and his favorite cat Chester. He loved cats just as much as I do. Growing up we started with two little turtles in a fish tank. Then we had guinea pigs and lovebirds, and we always had a dog.

Over the years we had many dogs and cats. Carl rescued many from his street in Johnson City. The favorite pet he had that I really like was a ferret named Fantasia. She would chase the cats and play with them. 

He had many dogs of all breeds; pugs, cocker spaniels, King Charles Cavalier, Springer’s, and Chihuahuas. He had long and shorthaired cats and even a three-legged one named Tripod. 

Carl became ill last spring and while I was at the Memorial Day event in town, throwing the wreath in the river in memory of the sailors lost at sea, my brother Carl was called to Heaven. I will never forget this day or his contribution to those animals he cared for.

If you would like to help with the 30-plus cats I am caring for, please consider a donation. You can make checks out to Gail Ghinger and send them to P.O. Box 435, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Gail’s Tails"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*