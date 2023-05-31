Gail’s Tails

This week is about remembering those we lost. Pictured here are my younger brother Carl and his favorite cat Chester. He loved cats just as much as I do. Growing up we started with two little turtles in a fish tank. Then we had guinea pigs and lovebirds, and we always had a dog.

Over the years we had many dogs and cats. Carl rescued many from his street in Johnson City. The favorite pet he had that I really like was a ferret named Fantasia. She would chase the cats and play with them.

He had many dogs of all breeds; pugs, cocker spaniels, King Charles Cavalier, Springer’s, and Chihuahuas. He had long and shorthaired cats and even a three-legged one named Tripod.

Carl became ill last spring and while I was at the Memorial Day event in town, throwing the wreath in the river in memory of the sailors lost at sea, my brother Carl was called to Heaven. I will never forget this day or his contribution to those animals he cared for.

If you would like to help with the 30-plus cats I am caring for, please consider a donation. You can make checks out to Gail Ghinger and send them to P.O. Box 435, Owego, N.Y. 13827.