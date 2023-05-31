Readers’ Column for the week of May 28, 2023

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Why don’t those folks who live on Route 96 in the town of Spencer clean up their properties? Think about your neighbors, your neighborhood, and the visitors to the area. I bet there would even be some groups in the vicinity that would give you a hand.

~

How many more people have to needlessly die because of some crazy person with a weapon? Bring back the death penalty or they’re just going to keep on slaughtering us. Get them before they get us. Don’t go after my guns. Go after the crazy ones. Come on, people, nothing’s happening, it never will until you bring back the death penalty. String them up like Christmas tree lights.

~

I was looking at your column and there was a lady that commented on page five that she wanted rhubarb, and that she couldn’t find any. If she could respond to this column with her number I will give her a call.

~

To the person who dropped off $55 worth of lottery tickets on Hodge Road instead of taking them home and taking care of them, thank you so much! One of them was a $100 winner. Next time take your trash home to your cousin, sister or wife instead of throwing them out with your beer cans along the road.

~

I hope the pool at Marvin Park opens this summer. I heard they need help. I’d really hate it for kids to be swimming in the Susquehanna River and in the creeks.

~

Shame on us for declaring a state of emergency because some migrants might come to this county, or any other county. Each church has the ability to take in one family. Think of what that would do for families that have walked for three or four months to the border. They want to work. They want to raise their families here, and they usually take jobs that nobody else will take. So shame on us. Come on; step up.

~

It’s appalling that we pay state taxes. The state turns around and blackmails us with our money to change the name of the mascot in the Owego Apalachin school system. Totally appalling!

~

People keep on talking about civil wars and revolutions. I bet that 99 out of 100 of you have never seen war. You don’t want it. It’s not a video game. There are no comforts of home. You’ll be living like an animal. You can’t trust anybody. You will become something you hate. Are you sure you still want it? Think about it. God Bless America.

~

Saint Jude, thank you for granting my request. Please help those who ask for help in your name.

~

But you could tell, just when she started the conversation out, that it wasn’t going to be good. You could just feel it, you know. So I was already ready for it.

~

Are the individuals in government deliberately keeping me, and others like me, poor? DSS sent me a renewal form for continued eligibility for Medicaid. I have Medicare Advantage that pays the Part B premium. My monthly income of Social Security at $1,526, plus a $125 pension makes me ineligible for Medicaid. This form asks for my Social Security number, how much money I have in my checking account, if I have a savings account, and any other financial assets. This information can be shared with every other Bureau, making me vulnerable to identity theft.

~

I was just wondering if anybody can explain to me how Route 434 from Owego to Apalachin can be paved in a very timely manner; however, Route 96 through Owego has so many bumps and craters and crevices that we can’t get our vehicles through and therefore some of our vehicles have been shaken to pieces so badly that they can’t pass inspection. So I’m wondering how any of this gets done. Also, the Board of Education got new members. Maybe it’s time for the Tioga County Legislature to get new members too, that way our roads can be better taken care of in this county.

~

Regarding the vehicular pressure on the North Avenue / Main Street intersection in Owego, why not reverse the direction of the one-way portion of Central Avenue? Restrict it to no Trucks, of course, but would that not naturally reduce the amount of southbound traffic through the offending bottleneck? Doesn’t every little bit help?

~

In a statement made during the May 16 meeting of the Chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature, Shawna Black said, “Tompkins County has always prided itself on being a caring, accepting, and open community. As we observed during the pandemic, we have the tools and people to manage an emergency, coordinate with partners, and communicate with our community.” According to Black, “Plans are in development if we were to receive asylum seekers. Our Administration, Emergency Response, Social Services, and Sheriff’s Department staff are working diligently and staying informed on the issues as they develop.” Good for Tompkins County, who love their Progressive elected and the property taxes which they pay to support their County and Town Tax Assessments to be able to support illegals with a blank check to pay for it. Keep shopping in Tioga County.

~

As we are seeing, Governor Hochul has no accountability for fiscal management. She has already pulled back from Counties $2.5 Billion Federal Funds intended to be forwarded to County Treasurers for services provided by unfunded mandates of County Medicaid costs. Those dollars not received will be a County property tax assessment increase for the next two years, as most County Budgets were finalized and adopted in November 2022 for fiscal year 2023 and for which they will NOT be forwarded by the state and placing current approved budgets in jeopardy. As of February 2023, Hochul made $1 Billion State taxpayer dollars available to New York City Sanctuary costs of illegal immigrants for housing, food and medical. Where in her budget is she pulling these funds? Is Hochul again putting another unsound fiscal debt on the books, which again she will likely pull back from 62 future county budgets? This will put more “English on the ball” for an ever-increasing County and Town property tax bill? With this type of fiscal accountability it would not be beyond Governor Hochul to do away with the New York State Senior Property Tax Exemptions in order for the counties to make their budgets “whole” as a result for the “Hochul’s” taking.

~

Who are these people that brag about retiring early with bags of bucks from their wise investments? Do they realize how lucky they are? And also how pompous they sound? If they’re so smart, why aren’t they holding investment seminars instead of calling this column to brag? Many of us have regular (primarily blue collar) jobs and consider ourselves fortunate if there is anything at all left over by the time the necessary bills are paid, especially in today’s economy. Any spare change is put in the kids’ college fund, or to save for a reliable vehicle to get to work. A recent study showed most personal vehicles in this country are 12 years or older. A recent report states a record number in this country are doing worse financially. Over 10% of counties are in “persistent poverty”. Credit card debt is out of control. In order to invest you have to have something left over to invest.

~

I see the OACSD (under pressure, I’m sure) is asking us to choose, online, one of THEIR selected replacement names for mascot. As someone else stated in this column, why wasn’t the fantastic opportunity to add whether or not the taxpayers, who financially support the school district, wanted to change the mascot at all; or instead stand up to the Albany elitists and the effort to erase a legitimate, respectful recognition of part of local (and state) history, on the ballot? What has become of democracy in this country?

~

During the 2014 School Year, the BOE allowed the Apalachin Library to put on the ballot a proposition asking taxpayers to fund it in the amount of $30,000. In the following years this funding increased to $60,000, $72,144, $92,444, $122,444, $142,444, $147,444, $154,444, $157,444, and $162,444 for this year. This is a total amount of $1,141,000 or an increase of 541%. Over the same time the OACSD Budget increased from $42,400,000 to $56,800,000 or 34%. This is the third year OACSD has had 0% increases. Since 2020 the Apalachin library has increased taxes uniformly in the amount of $5,000. Amazing how the increased library costs or needs increase by an arbitrary amount of $5,000 every year. We are generous; however, we have no idea what this money goes for. Has the library found the trough of public money from which to feed? Like our OACSD Board of Education, there is no accountability.

National Political Viewpoints

Confidence in the Supreme Court plummets to its lowest point in 50 years. Only 18%, down from 26% in 2021, have a great deal of confidence in the Supreme Court. Source GSS/NORC at University of Chicago. From the unpopular Dobbs decision to clearly unethical still sitting Justice Clarence Thomas, it’s no wonder why. Trust in the Supreme Court has sunk by 10% with women, 17% with Democrats, and 5% with Republicans as Trump takes credit for appointing three justices that have now made the court political, and away from its legal roots and precedents.

~

So the Durham report reported that there were four criminal investigations going on against the Clintons during 2016, and when Hillary started to run for president the FBI was ordered to stop the investigations. Yet they made-up a phony lie about Trump and investigated him for four years. And you idiots out there don’t think elections are trying to be rigged. What does that say when you stop investigating some people and make up investigations against somebody else, and then hide the results of the Hunter Biden laptop like the last election? Look at the facts. You people believe in science, so you say. Seems you only believe in science when it comes to you your way. Hypocrites.

~

Did you know the Biden crime family has just had the Treasury Department fire all of the agents investigating the Hunter Biden financial scandals? The U.S. justice system has been deaf, dumb and blind for two years. Constitutional remedies are available to fix the Justice Department and the corrupt intelligence agencies acting for the Democrat Party. Stay tuned.

~

I am so sick and tired of hearing the lying Republicans making false accusations about everything that they are doing, and what they’re accusing the Democrats of doing. If they would quit lying, get off of their butts and try and do something to help some of the problems it would be a whole lot nicer place; and get some good red flag gun laws into place instead of just letting everybody run around shooting each other up, especially innocent children.

~

How about a dose of reality? The Eastern side of the Ukraine contained a lot of Russian citizens who were being persecuted by Ukraine. Putin came in to take that part of the country to save his Russian people who were being persecuted by Ukraine. Biden is willing to go to World War Three to bring our country down sooner because it will make him and the war machine rich at the expense of millions of people, including The United States. A war with Russia will be a disaster. The Biden group will be making a fortune and the military complex will be making a fortune at the expense of millions of people. Do you believe in the Constitution? If you do, how could you vote for the Biden administration or anybody else who does not believe in our Constitution?

~

Now it seems the Republican Party is so tough on cutting the budget; where were they the last four years when Trump was in there? If my numbers are right, which I’m sure they are, Trump ran our deficit 25% and I didn’t hear a single one of them call for any cuts by him. This is all political. They’re trying to get Biden to cut so they can get him out and to put their man, the criminal Trump, back in; and you know it’s true and you won’t print this because you’re a Republican newspaper. You’ve been printing three to one Republican stuff for so long it’s disgusting. (Note from the Editor: Those are actual comments, reflective of the community’s opinion. We do not render them.)

~

People of the States of America, you should start doing what I do. All of those senators that are playing the game they’re offered, and all of the hardship that they are causing people, remember those names, remember those seats come election time because that’s what the rest of us are doing. We’re watching all the way through; Hochul, you’re number one. We are watching you. What you’ve done to New York State is disgusting. You’ve made it a living hell for your people and you don’t give two craps about it. So we’re watching you real close. I’m hoping you got a one-term seat lady, out the door you go!

~

What is it with you Republican politicians? You lie to the American people constantly. Remember Benghazi and going after Hillary? Remember the death panels? Yep. You guys just got a bunch of nothing burgers. The spaghetti doesn’t stick to the wall. Come on; come up with a plan. Democrats may not be doing everything right, but they are trying. They’re not just badmouthing the other party.

~

How do we Americans discuss this corrupt current Supreme Court? The Supreme Court shows some Republican members to have been bought and sold by billionaire donors, lavishing extravagant secret lifestyles upon them. Case in point, Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni Thomas, as accepting millions off the books, possibly legal, but totally unethical by any standard. It’s past time for this highly partisan Supreme Court to have ethics rules like all other judges must live up to.

~

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on us Fox viewers. Fox continues to mislead or outright lie to their viewers. Two back-to-back readers complained of homeless vets being evicted to house illegal migrants. This is 100% false. Fact checked with Snopes or Politico before being duped again with Fox’s constant propaganda.

~

Hey Biden, close the borders!

~

Denmark emerged as a country in the 8th century, 1,200 years ago. The country, its people and its culture deserve respect. The Golden Age, during which Copenhagen was recovering (on its own) from fire, bombardment and national bankruptcy, produced art, music, dance and LITERATURE, which had a profound effect in not only Denmark but also the international front. To alter creativity for political points is unconscionable.

~

I will never understand the people whose entire identity revolves around guns. They can’t remember their anniversary or spouse’s or kids’ birthdays, nor can they tell you anything about the 3rd, 8th, 13th, or 23rd amendments. But, they can quote the entire 2nd amendment, and they can regurgitate tedious grammatical dissections of the sentence structure. It’s a bona fide obsession. Folks, there is more to life than the veneration of weaponry, and there is more to appreciate about the U.S. Constitution than an 18th century addendum having to do with muskets. Nobody needs an AR-15, AK-47, MAC-11, or any of these other atrocious 20th century inventions that were designed for the express purpose of slaughtering as many humans as possible before stopping to reload. I own a deer rifle and a .22, and I fully support a total ban on assault weapons. Enough is enough. The more vehicles there are on the road, the more deaths will result from their use. The more firearms there are in circulation, the more deaths will result from their use. It’s really quite simple. Go find another hobby, and stop fantasizing about mass murder.

~

“The U. S. health care sector is massive. In 2020, it amounted to 19.7 percent of GDP. In the previous (pre-pandemic) year, that number was 17.6 percent. The United States spends more on health care than any other developed country, and not by a small amount: $12,318 per capita in 2021. In the rest of the developed world the average is under $6,000. What do we get for all this money? Lower life expectancy and higher infant mortality than almost all other developed nations. Despite the huge deployment of resources, the system is, by almost every metric, a dismal failure.” “Easy Chair” [The Social Body] Hari Kunzru. Harper’s. March 2023.

~

The person in the May 21 issue who wrote that the CIA, Homeland Security and the FBI are the biggest threat to our democracy; are “these violence fueled, right-wing extremists?” Well – consider the sources! Then – “Homegrown, and politically encouraged terrorists are our biggest threats.” Our biggest threats are currently in the White House!

~

Biden is regularly branding Americans as “domestic terrorists”. Thirty years ago some Americans chose to live a life according to their beliefs. The FBI then defined them as domestic terrorists. They were those at Ruby Ridge and the Branch Davidians. In both cases the FBI first invaded their property, then shot their dogs, and then turned their guns on these domestic terrorists. Two years ago the FBI defined outraged parents attending Board of Education meetings as potential domestic terrorists. The recently released Durham report documents the FBI as the campaign election arm of the Democrat Party. Frightening? Biden is now using “asylum seekers” in lieu of illegal aliens. THERE ARE NO ASYLUM SEEKERS.