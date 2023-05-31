Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of May 15, 2023 through May 21, 2023 there were 109 calls for service, two traffic tickets were issued, and there were three Mental Health Holds.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Hailey M. McFadden, age 22 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested for Burglary in the Second Degree (C – Felony), Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor), and Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation) following an investigation of a Domestic Incident on McMaster Street. McFadden was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Cody D. Florance, age 38 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Improper Exhaust (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on North Avenue. Florance was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Donald J. Cole, age 24 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear in Court for Assault in the Second Degree (D – Felony), and Aggravated Harassment (Misdemeanor). Cole was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Katelyn J. Miller, age 34 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Criminal Possession of Criminal Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor). Miller was also picked up on a second Bench Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Criminal Possession of Criminal Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor). Miller was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

On May 20, 2023, at approximately 8 p.m., Owego Police Officers were dispatched to unconscious person laying on the side of the road near the 500 block of 5th Avenue. Upon arriving on scene, Village of Owego EMS and Officers determined that the male was experiencing a Drug Overdose and First Aid was provided, including the administration of Narcan (Naloxone). The 51-year-old male was transported via Owego Ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)