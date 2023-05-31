Letter: I stand in support for the sanctity of life

Dear Editor,

I do not support abortions! Yes, I do support the rights of a woman to choose. However, I stand in support for the SANCTITY of LIFE! Whether born or unborn!

The Declaration of Independence proclaims, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness….”

The 14th Amendment says, “…nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law…”

Sincerely,

William L. Pletcher

Owego, N.Y.