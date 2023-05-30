The Emergence opens June 5

An upcoming Owego-Apalachin K-12 Art Show will open on June 5, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the OAMS Gymnasium, located at the OA complex on Sheldon Guile Road in Owego.

According to George VanHouten, OA Art teacher, the show is district wide and features the best work from students throughout the year.

He stated, “It is an honor for a student to have something in the show.”

The artwork of older students will be judged and awarded ribbons for different categories such as drawing, painting, ceramic, sculpture, computer art, and collage.

VanHouten added, “This year’s show will be our third annual, and called ‘Emergence’ because we are emerging out of the COVID pandemic and returning to normal. Last year’s show was ‘Resilience’ for our resilience to face challenges from the pandemic.

The show is open to the public on June 5 from 6:30-8 only, and admission is free. The show will remain up until June 7, allowing time for school classes to see the artwork.

VanHouten added that there will easily be over 600 pieces of art.