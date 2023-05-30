Owego man charged with sex abuse in the first degree

On May 5, 2023, State Police Owego Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Troopers arrested Matthew J. Casterline, age 47 of Owego, N.Y. for Sex Abuse in the first degree, a class “D” felony.

Casterline was also wanted by Sayre Borough Police Department in Pennsylvania on 400 counts of sexually related offenses against a child.

Casterline was located after an exhaustive search of his place of employment, the Best Western Hotel located on Hickories Park Road in the Town of Owego. Casterline was located hiding in the attic of the building.

Casterline was arrested and transported to State Police Owego for processing. He was then transported to the Tioga County Jail for Centralized Arraignment and Processing.