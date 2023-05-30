Open House event to welcome Tioga County’s Veterans’ Service Agency to their new location

The Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency recently announced they have completed their move to the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Suite 203, in Owego, N.Y. An Open House event on May 31 is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In a statement, Michael Middaugh, director of the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency and president of the NYS County Veteran Service Officers Association, wrote, “This has been a long time coming and we are excited to invite veterans, military, their families and the public to look at our new ‘digs’, meet the passionate and caring staff, and learn about the exciting new programs and opportunities we have to offer those who have served, those who are serving, and their families.”

He added, “We will show what you can do to really say ‘thanks’ to those who have served and are serving.”

Join them for this open house event on May 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and check out what they are doing to better the quality of life for veterans, military and their families in Tioga County.