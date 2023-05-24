Tioga County Property Transactions

On May 12, 2023, property located at 10 Deming Dr., Town of Owego, from Albertelli As Atty. In Fact to Walter Hawley Sr. for $70,000.

On May 12, 2023, property located at 7 Mill St., Village of Candor, from Rex Barden to Courtney McNeil and Greggory Rundell for $60,000.

On May 12, 2023, property located at 58 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Tioga County Property Development Corporation to Scott Kasmarcik, Philip Nedlik and Michael Kasmarcik for $7,000.

On May 12, 2023, property located at 98 S. Main St., Village of Newark Valley, from Rocco and Jenn LLC to Nancy Forkey for $40,000

On May 12, 2023, property located at Glenmary Drive, Tioga, from Laura O’Laughlin to Richard and Patricia Musa for $20,000.

On May 12, 2023, property located at 6498 St. Rte. 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Kenneth and Tiasha Craft to Angela Gallagher for $245,000.

On May 15, 2023, property located at Glenmary Drive, Tioga, from T.G.S. Holding Company LTD to Adam Romanik for $390,000.

On May 16, 2023, property located at 31 West Glann Rd., Town of Owego, from Joseph Dapolito Jr. to Vineeth and Sarah Panicker for $335,000.

On May 17, 2023, property located at Route 79, Town of Richford, from Creative Enterprises Owego LLC to Northern Vision LLC for $170,000.