Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of May 8, 2023 through May 14, 2023 there were 92 calls for service, three traffic tickets were issued, the department responded to one motor vehicle accident, and there were four Mental Health Holds.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Lucas J Matteson, age 38 of Johnson City, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear in Court for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor). Matteson was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Brittany R Brown, age 35 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Court for Failure to Appear in Court for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor). Brown was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.