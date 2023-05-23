Amish Life the topic at Candor Historical Society’s May 24 Talk

The Candor Historical Society’s May 24 program will feature a talk about our Amish neighbors. Rufus Troyer will be on hand to explain how the Amish came to be in Candor, and educate the community in regards to their way of life.

Rufus will be open to questions from those attending. It should be a very educational and informative meeting. And as usual, this talk is free and open to the public.

The program starts at 7 p.m. at the Candor Town Hall, located at 101 Owego Rd. in Candor. For more information about this talk or the Candor Historical Society, visit www.candorhistoricalsociety.weebly.com or email to candorhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.