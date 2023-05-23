Letter: Build a Relationship with the tribes; it works

Dear Editor,

If the Owego School Board is serious about securing the Owego Indians Native American name they must personally reach out to our local Native American Tribes to gain their approval to build a relationship.

It is working for other communities.

View https://www.newyorkupstate.com/native-american-news/2023/05/seneca-nation-approves-western-ny-schools-warrior-nickname-logo.html.

Sincerely,

Bruce E. Layman

Apalachin, N.Y.