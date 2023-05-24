Owego Kiwanis presents George F. Hixson Fellowship; Kiwanis Scholarships presented

As a tradition, Kiwanis Clubs present the George F. Hixson Fellowship to a deserving member. Owego Kiwanis, during a gathering at Owego’s VFW, presented Hixson number 41,283, which represents over $41,000,000 for worthwhile projects since 1983, or about a million dollars per year.

The honoree, Barbara A. Melby, has been an active Owego Kiwanis member for many years and is very involved with the club’s sponsored youth. Melby is currently serving as the Owego Key Club Advisor.

The Kiwanis International Foundation created the George F. Hixson Fellowship in 1983. The purpose of this fellowship was to honor the first president of Kiwanis International, George F. Hixson, and to establish an endowment fund.

The George F. Hixson Fellow is one of the Kiwanis International Foundation’s highest honors. Each Hixson represents a $1,000 donation to numerous Kiwanis International projects. Since their first Hixson in 1996 there have been 25 recipients.

Students were also awarded scholarships during the VFW gathering, with Key Club Members from Owego and Candor in attendance for the annual luncheon.

To learn more about the Kiwanis International Foundation, visit Kiwanis.org/kif. To learn more about Owego Kiwanis, visit owegokiwanis.com/.