TOI to Host Community Art Show

Tioga Opportunities Inc. invites the public to a community art show in honor of its Community Action Month celebration.

The art show will take place at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, from Monday, May 22 to Thursday, May 25. The show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

A variety of artwork, including paintings, photography, ceramics, needlework, woodwork, stained glass, and much more will be featured.

For more information, call (607) 687-4222 ext. 324.