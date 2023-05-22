Welcome Meliora to the downtown district!

We popped into Meliora last week, a smoothie and juice bar, café and breakfast and brunch eatery located at the entrance to the Visitor’s Center in Owego, and met with the new and excited owner, Heather Long.

Fulfilling her dream in Owego, Heather hosted a soft opening last week and will be closed until June 2 to add some finishing touches. After that she will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

While there I tried out the Island Salad, which had a blend of fruit, feta cheese, and other organic and wholesome ingredients.

Meliora is located at 200-204 Front St. in Owego. You can find them on Facebook.