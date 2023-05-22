Strawberry Fest Online Merchandise Shop open until May 24

Did you know you can purchase Strawberry Festival Merchandise in advance of this year’s festival, planned for June 16 and 17 in downtown Owego, and with a Rock-n-Run event at Hickories Park on June 15.

Grab your apparel early by purchasing items representing this year’s theme, “Strawberry Magic.”

To purchase online early in order to get your products pre-festival, visit https://owegostrawberryfest.itemorder.com/. Available are t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, hats, mugs, and much more.

The shop closes on May 24 in order to have your items in time for the Strawberry Festival. The Historic Owego Marketplace will also have a merchandise tent at the festival, so stay tuned!

For all things festival, visit www.owego.org.