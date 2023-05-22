Rock-n-Run taking place June 15; Strawberry Festival Kickoff at Hickories Park to feature 5K, music, and much more

A new event has been added to this year’s lineup of events for the 2023 Owego Strawberry Festival, this one at Hickories Park in Owego on June 15.

The Rock-n-Run event, presented by Tioga State Bank and the Historic Owego Marketplace, welcomes families, individuals, and anyone that wants to participate in a 5K Run / Walk, or the Kids Fun Run, all taking place at Hickories Park in Owego.

Medals for the race are presented by Tri-Town Insurance, and there will be other giveaways and prizes.

To sign up for the run, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/NY/Owego/OwegoStrawberryFestivalRockRun5K.

Also, for the event, take in live music at the park’s bandshell with Tim Ruffo opening things up from 5-7 p.m., followed by Next to Kin, who will perform from 7-9 p.m.

The Kids Fun Run (1-mile) takes place at 5:15 p.m. At 5:40 p.m. Pilates will be offered as a warm up, and the 5K Run / Walk will begin at 6 p.m.

Sponsors for this event include Tioga State Bank as a Presenter, Tri-Town Insurance as a Medal Sponsor, the Owego Rotary Club, John’s Fine Foods, and Waterman Café and Tasting Barn.

There will also be food vendors and other activities throughout the event, so head on down to walk, run, or just listen to some live music, enjoy some food and a beverage, and help kickoff the 41st Annual Owego Strawberry Festival.

The Festival continues with the Block Party on Friday, from 5-10 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and with the parade kicking off at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Owego.

Visit www.owego.org for all things festival.