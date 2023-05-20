OA musician recognized for exceptional musical achievements

The Owego Apalachin Central School District recently congratulated Maddison Gillis on two exceptional musical achievements this school year. Maddison performed in Rochester with the NYSSMA All-State Symphonic Band in December 2022. She was selected as one of the best flute players in New York State. This was from her All-State audition in March 2022, where she received a perfect score of 100.

Thousands of musicians audition for the All-State ensembles, but only a few flute players are accepted. Maddie shared that she “loved the experience of all musicians coming together to make a big sound,” and added, “My favorite piece was Harriet, about the life of Harriet Tubman.”

Additionally, Maddie was selected as the best of about 350 singers in the eastern region. She performed with the National Association of Music Education All-Eastern Treble Chorus on April 16, 2023. Maddie shared that she loved working with the conductor on different music. In this performance, Maddie soloed on a piece called Ergen Deda in Bulgarian.

Maddie prepared the music for both honors well before the performance, with lots of practice time outside school. She will attend Mansfield University in the fall, majoring in music education.

Megan Burrell, chorus teacher, shared, “Maddie is a naturally gifted and musical singer. She has a lovely voice that soars above the choir and is a leader in her section, always willing to go above and beyond.”

Lindsey Williams, band teacher, stated, “Maddie has been a dedicated and enthusiastic worker since beginning her studies in our elementary music program. We are all so proud of her many years of hard work.”