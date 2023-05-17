Sip and Paint Class taking place at the Elks Lodge on May 17

Posted By: psadvert May 17, 2023

Blooms are in season, blossoming everywhere! You can make those blooms last by learning to paint ‘lilac blossoms’ on glass! Join Classy Glass By Anita for a Glass Sip & Paint on Wednesday, May 17, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego. The cost for the class is $35 per person.

Anita Martin takes you through all the steps to paint your choice of two white wine glasses, two stemless wine glasses, two fish bowl candle holders, or a medium vase. All instructions and supplies are included with your fee.

You can reserve your seat by purchasing a ticket at classyglassbyanita.com or contacting Anita Martin at classyglassbyanita@gmail.com. A portion of the proceeds from this class will benefit the Owego Elks 1039 Roof Fund.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/classyglassbyanita.

