Sip and Paint Class taking place at the Elks Lodge on May 17

Blooms are in season, blossoming everywhere! You can make those blooms last by learning to paint ‘lilac blossoms’ on glass! Join Classy Glass By Anita for a Glass Sip & Paint on Wednesday, May 17, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego. The cost for the class is $35 per person.

Anita Martin takes you through all the steps to paint your choice of two white wine glasses, two stemless wine glasses, two fish bowl candle holders, or a medium vase. All instructions and supplies are included with your fee.

You can reserve your seat by purchasing a ticket at classyglassbyanita.com or contacting Anita Martin at classyglassbyanita@gmail.com. A portion of the proceeds from this class will benefit the Owego Elks 1039 Roof Fund.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/classyglassbyanita.