Memorial Motorcycle Ride For Life set for June 3

The 5th Annual Team Timmy Vets Helping Vets Memorial Motorcycle Ride For Life is scheduled for Saturday, June 3. Registration at Candor’s Town Hall runs from 8:45-9:50 a.m., with kickstands up at 10:25 a.m. The ride will conclude at Punk’s Place in Candor for music and a BBQ.

The ‘mission’ of this joint effort is to strive to continue to increase the awareness and support for TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury), Veteran Resources, and Suicide Awareness.

Tim Neild’s family banned together, and in memory of his dedicated service in the U.S. Army created a Memorial Motorcycle Ride For Life and the Team Timmy Scholarship Fund. The Scholarship is awarded to a Candor graduating senior who is eligible for both college and trade schools.

“We created the Scholarship to make others aware of TBI’s and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder,” said Rick Neild, Tim’s father.

Captain Tim Neild, of Candor, completed suicide in 2017. He served in the U.S. Army and National Guard for 18 1/2 years. After being promoted to the rank of Captain he became commander of both the West End Armory in Binghamton and the Horseheads Armory. He was a general’s aide and driver until he was assigned to the 27th Armory in Syracuse, and prior to his deployment to Afghanistan where he was in charge of closing posts from 2012-2013.

He was awarded a Bronze Star, and in 2016 he received a medical discharge due to injuries he sustained in a traffic accident in 2013 while traveling to Guard training at Fort Drum.

Neild added, “Tim was a member of the Owego VFW Honor Guard and Candor American Legion, we have received a lot of support from all local VFW’s, Legions, and riders from Legion Riders, The Punishers, the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association, Patriot Riders, and other military motorcycle groups representing all branches of service.”

This year’s event will take place on June 3, with registration from 8:45-9:50 a.m. at the Candor Town Hall, located at 101 Owego Rd. All proceeds from this event will go to the Team Timmy Scholarship Fund. Kickstands are up at 10:25 a.m. at the Candor Town Hall, and will culminate at Punk’s Place for a BBQ that is open to the public. The local band, Ghost Train will be on hand to entertain those attending.

This ride will be escorted and supported by the State Police and other local law enforcement, as well as support from the Candor Town Hall, who help to make this event happen each year. Dean Morgan from the Owego VFW will play taps, the Candor Legion Honor Guard, Mike Middaugh from the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency, and Wendy Arnold representing Tioga County Suicide Awareness will also be on hand.

For more information about this event, contact Rick Neild at rickyneild@yahoo.com or call (607) 659-7460 or (607) 321-4046.

The Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency is available to those in need, and offers multiple programs to help veterans who experience stress, including At Ease Peer-to-Peer groups, Yoga for Tioga, Nature Adventures, breakfast and coffee meetings, and more.

For more information, contact the Veteran’s’ Services Agency by calling (607) 687-8228, or email veterans@tiogacountyny.com.