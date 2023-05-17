Happy Mothers Day – We Are All Mothers in Spirit; Be a good mother to your mind, your family and friends, to nature and to the world

This Mother’s Day, make sure those who ‘mother you’ know how much you love and appreciate them for being the ‘glue’ that holds it all together. Our willingness to put our thoughts of appreciation into words and actions is all that is necessary! It takes so little to show we care, yet it means so much. Appreciation can make someone’s day – even change a life.

“Appreciation is a wonderful thing. It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well.” — Voltaire

Mothers have the power to sustain. They have a full stock of patience and respond to others with a warm heart and to situations with a cool head. A wise mother waits patiently, speaks positively, releases mistakes of others easily, and sees benefit in everything. A good mother knows how to gently prompt her child into doing what she wants. She doesn’t reprimand by saying, “You are a bad child.” She merely explains the action performed was not right and gives positive suggestions of how to correct it.

A mother’s love makes everything it touches special and sacred, filling lives with joy. With motherly love children feel strong and brave, with no hidden fears and insecurities. With appreciation they think, “I love you Mom, because of who I am when I am with you.”

We’re most alive, happy, secure and able to share when our hearts are filled with love. Mothers, to remain full “mother yourself” with loving thoughts:

The love I give away is the only love I keep. The more love I express the more love I receive in return.

In my heart I feel my spiritual Father/Mother knows and continues to fill me with love.

A mother’s love reflects God’s unconditional love that reflects His Goodness; love that is limitless, without boundaries, motives and fixed demands; love that gives without asking for anything in return; love that does not see weakness and instead sees the positive qualities of others. God, our Supreme Mother, always sees each child as #1.

The good we do, others will often forget tomorrow. Do “good” anyway! You see, in the final analysis it is between you and God; it was never between you and others anyway! When we put gender aside, we are all mothers in spirit and everyday becomes a Happy Mother’s Day.

(Sister Chirya Risely lives in New York State, carries a BS from Cornell University, and is published in several national and international publications including the Daily Guardian, Delhi. You can contact Sister Chirya at bkchirya@gmail.com, or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org.)