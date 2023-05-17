Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of May 1, 2023 through May 7, 2023 there were 91 calls for service, five traffic tickets were issued, they responded to two motor vehicle accidents, and there were two Mental Health Holds.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Kara L. Craft, age 33 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Burglary in the Second Degree (C Felony), following an investigation of Theft on North Avenue. Craft was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Chad A. Wiggins, age 32 of Elmira, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the Village of Owego Police for Failure to Appear in Court for Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor). Wiggins was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Devan J. Steigler, age 26 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Assault in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), and Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Physical Disturbance on Spencer Avenue. Steigler was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Michael J. Siegard, age 29 of Newfield, N.Y., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor), Driving While Intoxicated with Blood Alcohol Content above 0.08 % (Misdemeanor), Driving a Motor Vehicle on a Sidewalk (Violation), and Open Container in Motor Vehicle (Violation) following an investigation and Welfare Check and Possible Motor Vehicle Collision on Front Street. Siegard was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.