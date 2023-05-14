What’s Happening for the week of May 14, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY

Owego Hose Team / American Legion Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 263 Front St., Owego. Doors open at 10 a.m., games run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.owegohoseteams.com/fundraisers-events/bingo/ to learn more.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

The First-Time Leader Development Program, January through Oct. 3 on every Tuesday of the month, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information, email to tds@tdspi.com, visit www.tdspi.com, or call (607) 221-6191.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Make and Take Tie Dye Butterflies, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 3-4 p.m. during the month of May, Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

MAY 14

Candor EMS Mother’s Day Chicken BBQ, pickup starting at 11 a.m., Main Street, Candor. Funds are designated towards the ambulance replacement fund. Tickets are now available and pre-ordering is recommended by calling (607) 659-5529, or by email to Office@candorems.org.

Mother’s Day BBQ, noon to 4 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Takeout or Eat-In for a $15 donation. Presale tickets are available online at www.owegohoseteams.com/rudin-benefit/ or by calling Patrick Gavin at (202) 239-8859. There will be a Cornhole Tournament as well, contact Mike McNaughton at (607) 239-8859 or Facebook @owegothrowsteam. Proceeds will help ‘Raise the Barn’ at the Rudin Homestead. Call Betsy Balshuweit at (607) 725-2240 for more information.

MAY 15

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Abigail Pasko / Sayre Healthcare Skilled Nursing, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

MAY 16

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance.

NY Connects Office Hours, 1-3 p.m., The Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance.

Ancestry.com for Beginners, virtual only, no registration, 3 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the class time and enter your email. You will be directed to the class video call.

The Tioga Central Music Department will present a free concert at 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, Main Street, Tioga Center. Everyone is welcome.

MAY 17

Tioga County Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Tioga County Health and Human Services Building, Room 2139, 1062 State Route 38, Owego. For more information, contact Elaine Jardine, Tioga County Planning director, at (607) 687-8257 or by email to jardinee@tiogacountyny.gov.

Beginner Country Two-Step Lessons at the VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Lessons start at 7 p.m. and are $10 per person.

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union, 1145 NY-17C, Owego. To benefit the Owego Lions Club.

2023 Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Monthly meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County SWCD office, 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. Contact Wendy Walsh at walshw@tiogacountyny.gov or by calling (607) 687-3553 for more information.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St, Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

Wings of Fire Book Club, 4 to 4:45 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. The book club is geared for ages nine-12.

MAY 18

Tioga County Board of Health Meeting, 7:30 a.m., second floor Multi-Purpose Conference Room of the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Route 38, Owego. The public is welcome to attend in person.

Community Services Board (CSB) meeting, 9:30 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Route 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83406382901?pwd=MWIyN1dOdTFxcmdHTnp1MUM0aGxndz09; Meeting ID: 834 0638 2901; Passcode: 904335.

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Take out only.

Tioga County Legislative Meeting and 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Meet Pinterest, 1 p.m., virtual only, no registration. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at class time and enter your email. You will be directed to the class video call.

Facebook Live Storytime, 10 a.m., Ms. Jess will live stream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. They will read stories about farms.

MAY 19

Stories, Songs and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about farms. They will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.

MAY 19 and 20

Richford Historical Society Annual Spring Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, Richford Graded Schoolhouse, Route 38, Richford. Proceeds benefit the preservation and restoration of the schoolhouse and artifacts, as well as the Annual Richford Potato Festival.

MAY 20 and 21

The Valley Chorus presents Darkness to Light, Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Keystone Theater in Towanda, Pa. and on Sunday, at 3 p.m., at the Athens High School Auditorium in Athens, Pa. Pre-sale tickets are $10, and tickets are $15 at the door. Tickets are available online at www.thevalleychorus.org or at Jolly Farmer in Waverly, Yale’s Music Shop in Athens, at the Keystone Theater in Towanda, or from any member of the Valley Chorus.

MAY 20

Pancake Breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1 Temple Lane, Spencer (next to the Highway Department). The breakfast is open to all. The Masons will be serving up a full breakfast menu. Freewill offering. Hosted by the Candor / Spencer / Tioga Mt. Olive Lodge 290.

Food Giveaway, 1 a.m. to noon, Tracy Creek Memorial Church, 4 Knight Rd., Vestal. Drive around to the rear of the church.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Gibson Corners Cemetery Meeting, 9 a.m., Southside Fire Station, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego.

Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church Grandma’s Attic Garage Sale and Chicken Barbecue, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bag Sale begins at 1 p.m., 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Common Time Choral Group presents Pre-show with David Peckham at the Clemens Center Organ, 7 p.m., “What’s in a Name” Free Concert, 7:30 p.m., 207 Clemens Center Parkway, Elmira.

Richford Highland Cemetery Association Annual Meeting, 9 a.m., Richford Community Building, Richford. Purpose of said meeting is to elect officers, trustees, and transact cemetery business. All lot owners and interested persons are welcome to attend.

There will be a bird watching walk in the Canawanna Nature Preserve on Water Street in Owego from 9 to 11 a.m. led by Derek Green. Sturdy shoes or boots are recommended. Bring binoculars if you have them. Parking is at Water and Mill Street. For more information call (607) 687-3263.

Annual Fishing and Heritage Day in South Otselic. This all day free event includes fishing clinics and programs for young anglers along with arts, craft and antique vendors, food, music, and much more. Visit www.ovfish.org for all the details.

MAY 21

Southern Gospel Group “The Millers”, 11 a.m. and during the worship service, East Smithfield Federated Church, Corner of Church and Main Streets, East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering will be collected during the service.

MAY 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Mary Frisbie / Sayre Healthcare Personal Care, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Ave., Endicott. Presentation by Mike Nutter, Lieutenant with the Broome County Technical Rescue Team. Free and open to all.

MAY 23

Polio: My Life Experience presented by Rev. Robin Lostetter, retired, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 275 Main St., Owego.

Learn a New Hobby for Free On Your Phone, 1 p.m., virtual only, no registration. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the class time and enter your email. You will be directed to the class video call.

MAY 24

Beginner Country Two-Step Lessons at VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Lessons start at 7 p.m. and are $10 per person.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register before May 23 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Pre-registration is required. Phone: 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

MAY 25

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Clean Up and De-clutter Your Computer, 11 a.m., Broome West Senior Center, 2801 Wayne St., Endicott. No registration.

MAY 26

Book Club Friday: The Informant by Kurt Eichenwald, 1 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

MAY 27

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Makerspace Open House, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 29

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Paul Urban / Lowery-Urban Funeral Home, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

MAY 31

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Tips for Selecting and Managing Online Passwords, 3 p.m., virtual only and no registration. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the class time and enter your email. You will be directed to the class video call.

JUNE 2

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Eat in or carryout. Dinners are $15 and will include fried fish, broiled fish of chicken, baked potato and roll, coleslaw or applesauce and dessert.

Depot Friday Nights: The Tarps, 7 p.m., Route 38, Newark Valley. Refreshments available. Bring a lawn chair.