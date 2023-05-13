Tompkins County murder suspect caught by Deputies

On May 12, 2023, at about 1:00 p.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office captured Larry R. Walrad, Jr., age 52, who was wanted on a warrant out of Tompkins County for Murder in the 2nd degree.

Acting on reports of citizens of the Candor and Spencer area, Deputies as well as the New York State Police, Owego Police Department and Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit responded to Candor to search for Walrad.

The search began late in the evening on May 11 through May 12. At about 1 p.m., members of the Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to Water Street in the Village of Candor for the report of a person matching the suspect’s description.

A Sheriff’s Deputy and Sergeant responded to the area on foot so Walrad would not be alerted. They were able to get close to the suspect before being detected and Walrad surrendered without incident.

Once in custody Walrad was transported to Tompkins County by the New York State Police.