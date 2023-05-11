Tioga County Chamber of Commerce to host 19th Annual Golf Tournament

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is preparing to hit the green for one of its biggest fundraisers and networking events of the year. The Chamber’s 19th annual golf tournament will take place Friday, May 19, at Catatonk Golf Course and Event Center, located at 71 Golf Course Road in Candor, N.Y.

“Our annual golf tournament is one of the events we look forward to most here in Tioga County,” said Sabrina Henriques, president and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, adding, “It’s a time to come together as a local business community, building relationships with those we know and creating new connections with those we don’t.”

The theme for this year’s tournament is luau inspired, so break out those Hawaiian shirts. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with a 10 a.m. tee time.

In addition to the tournament, there will be raffles, games, an awards ceremony and a BBQ lunch, a shootout prize of $25,000, and Country Club Vacation sponsored by Kevin’s Royal Automotive.

Other sponsors include the presenting sponsor, Visions Federal Credit Union; and major sponsors Tioga Downs, SUNY Broome, Lockheed Martin, and Scott Smith & Son Inc.

While the golf tournament is completely sold out, there are still some opportunities available for sponsorships. For more information, contact the Tioga Chamber at (607) 687-2020.