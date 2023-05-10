Tioga County Property Transactions

On April 27, 2023, property located at 121 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Marianne Schettino By Agent and Angotti Schettino As Agent to Jeffrey and Penelope Wright for $75,000.

On April 27, 2023, property located at 4 Rebecca Dr., Town of Owego, from John and Samantha Palombaro to Bryant and Katherine Barnhart for $238,000.

On April 27, 2023, property located at 4 Eland Dr., Town of Owego, from Michael Sedlak to Steven Pidhajecky for $165,000.

On April 28 2023, property located at Briggs Hill Road, Town of Nichols, from Mountain Paradise Club NY 28 LLC to Christopher and Cathleen Tracy for $47,822.40.

On April 28, 2023, property located at Red Brush Road, Town of Nichols, from Mountain Paradise Club NY 31 LLC to Christopher and Cathleen Tracy for $116,177.60.

On April 28, 2023, property located at Waits Road Lot 1, Town of Owego, from Kenneth and Derek Mantei to Eric Anthony for $50,000.

On April 28, 2023, property located at 16 Ballou Rd., Tioga, from Daniel Scherrer and Luis Miyakawa to Joseph Dixon Jr. for $130,000.

On April 28, 2023, property located at 475 W. River Rd., Village of Nichols, from Marlene Bonney to Brandon Seeley for $9,000.

On May 1, 2023, property located at 342 Front St., Village of Owego, from Teresa Dole to Sanjaykumar and Bhavanaben Shah for $340,000.

On May 1, 2023, property located at 335 Glenmary Dr., Tioga from Christopher Pelto to James Walley for $26,351.

On May 1, 2023, property located at 300 Norris Rd., Town of Barton, from Jan Schutt to William and Sharon Peet for $80,000.

On May 1, 2023, property located at 5 Bambi Lane, Town of Candor, from Peter Ward By Atty. In Fact and Gloria Ward By Atty. In Fact and Christine Vanostrand As Atty. In Fact to Corey Knighton for $18,000.

On May 2, 2023, property located at Legge Hill Road, Town of Candor, from East Stream Associates LLC to Linda Jacobs and Jeffrey Buchanan for $30,000.

On May 2, 2023, property located at Legge Hill Road, Town of Candor, from East Stream Associates LLC to Linda Jacobs and Jeffrey Buchanan for $155,000.

On May 2, 2023, property located at 2231 St. Rte. 17C, Tioga, from Jordan Peppard and Sierra Franks to Leon, Deadra, Josiah and Babyjoy Bahl for $85,000.

On May 3, 2023, property located at 896 Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from Matthew and Christa Wyllie to State Bakehouse LLC for $115,000.

On May 3, 2023, property located at 351 Front St., Village of Owego, from Merlin and Marcia Lessler to Ike and Julie Lovelass for $190,000.

On May 3, 2023, property located at 997 St. Rte. 17C, Town of Owego, from Tioga Development Group – I LLC to K.P. Realtor LLC for $1,580,000.

On May 3, 2023, property located at 561 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from First Grantor: Harris Enterprises Inc. to VM 561 Broad Street LLC for $300,000.

On May 3, 2023, property located at 6 West Beecher Hill Rd., Tioga, from Valerie Kline As Trustee to David and Megan Givens for $200,000.