Milk House Memories opens in Newark Valley

Milk House Memories, a new woman-owned business in Newark Valley, N.Y., opened on April 23. A farmhouse-style shop featuring home décor, antiques and refurbished furniture, the business is located at 7164 Rte. 38 near the Rte. 38B intersection, and next door to Goodrich Auction Service.

Deanne Goodrich, Paulette Spencer and Kayla Walter welcome you to browse their selection of timeless classics, from primitive style to rustic and more, and offer one-of-a-kind pieces that have been designed and personally made by them.

The three women are friends who have developed a bond like family, and all own a strong passion for creating, and bring to the business interior decorating expertise.

Deanne remarked, and referring to the Magnolia manifesto, “We believe in friendship, because friends who feel like family are the best kind of friends. Nothing matters more than family.”

Deanne introduced herself, “I love home décor. I’ve always enjoyed finding interesting pieces at flea markets, garage sales and thrift stores. My family has always inspired me to make a home an unforgettable place that is welcoming, a safe place to land, and gives life to the people within its walls.”

Deanne further commented that it has been a dream to open up a business, and to share her passion with others.

Paulette has also had a dream of owning a shop and designing pieces for other people’s homes, and shared, “I have always loved building, crafting, wood working and redoing furniture. I also have a fun knack for creating personalized gifts and party planning.”

Kayla enjoys refurbishing furniture, too, and shared, “My favorite hobby has been bringing new life to pieces. I’ve always cherished the memories made and time spent perusing antique shops, and imagining various pieces and what we could do with them.”

Kayla added, “I couldn’t be more excited to embark on this new adventure and can’t wait to help you find the perfect pieces for your home.”

Interestingly, Deanne commented that the name of the business, Milk House Memories, came to be after an old milk house on her family’s property finally reached its life limits, and consequently fell down.

She holds special memories of that milk house, and added that the business name feels appropriate since there are many dairy farmers in the area, including their own families. Inside the store, items for sale are associated with farm-life, too.

Milk House Memories will be supporting other local makers and businesses as well. A counter display filled with sweet treats welcomes customers as they first walk through the entrance, such as Fuddy Duddy’s fudge.

As customers wander and browse the shop floor, another local maker, River Rock Soaps, is highlighted with a selection of natural products such as goat milk soap and lotions, along with bug-off spray.

Customers will also find creative work by Toni Hoskins, a painter and craft class teacher. Featured at the store is a selection of her artwork and jewelry.

In addition, The Vintage Flower Stand by Abby Sauve, a local floral designer, offers tulip wraps and other colorful cut flowers for sale.

New to Milk House Memories is Projects by Sarah, which features candles, wax melts and lip balms.

Pieces sold at Milk House Memories, and since many are one-of-a-kind, are only available until they sell. For example, a bench that Paulette crafted from using parts from a dresser, and what was described as a “no waste” design since everything was reused with the exception of one board, was a big hit and sold quickly.

Milk House Memories is open to discuss special requests for handmade pieces as well. In the future, the trio plans to get involved in community events, and to also pursue creating wedding decorations.

Milk House Memories is planning a grand opening on July 1, 2023. Details will be forthcoming. A vintage ice cream cart and other goodies, and featuring all New York State based products, is in the works.

For information, call (607) 752-2617, find them on Facebook, or visit milkhousememories.com. Store hours are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.