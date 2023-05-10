Gail’s Tails

Hi there. I have a story to tell you. Last fall I was living in Endicott with five other cats. A lady was feeding us all on her porch and that was okay until it started getting cold. She knew we needed help.

She called three local places for help, but no one called her back. She heard about Gail in Owego and begged her to help. Gail brought us shelters she made so we had a warm place to spend the night.

The lady said we were getting friendly and maybe Gail could catch us and get us to a vet and maybe find us a home. Someone local was able to catch the smallest, but four of us remained.

Gail came and trapped the two friendliest ones and the lady adopted them right away. I was shy and so was my sister, but eventually she caught both of us. Gail named me Barnaby because she heard some roofers say they were going there after work. I like my name.

Well it has been six months now and I am friendly enough to pet and pick up, so Gail thought you might want to adopt me. I may need some time to adjust to a new house since it took me a while to get used to the routine at Gail’s.

If you have patience and time to spend getting to know me, then call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for me. Donations are always welcome, especially lately with a very sick cat spending four days at the vets. Checks can be made out to Gail Ghinger and sent to P.O. Box 435, Owego, N.Y. 13827.