A True Ruler First Learns to Rule Himself

A weakness exists in the heart of our education system. It is where the skills and abilities of self-management should be. No one teaches us how to manage ourselves, how to govern thoughts, our feelings, attitudes, behavior and ourselves, so we find it hard to manage relationships, roles, responsibilities and resources.

To understand how to manage the self, we must recognize the difference between what is original and true in us, and what is acquired and false. We experience hope when aware of our original goodness. Without the hope and zeal to do something good in our lives, we are just moving along as the world dictates, and have lost this original goodness deeply embedded within.

When I connect to God and hold Him in my awareness, I draw that original truth and powerful pure energy back into myself.

“Keep your face towards the Sun (the Light of God), and you won’t be bothered by shadows.” –– Dadi Janki

Connecting to this pure source of Goodness, I realize the flood of critical, wasteful and negative thoughts does not belong to me; it has been acquired and robs me of my hope and energy. I resolve to put a full stop to them.

Everything, which means everything in our life, begins with our thoughts. When we learn to manage our mind we keep our thoughts simple and use our time well.

Recognize I alone am responsible for my thoughts and feelings. Our destiny is always in our own hands.

When thoughts are simple, not complicated, we live a simple life and become a sample for others. Simple means to consciously choose the quality of our thoughts – accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative, and clean up the waste. When we get the inside right, the outside will fall into place.

Talk to yourself first in silence and then to others through words. Once we know about good mental conduct, we perform good actions rather than talk excessively and not do what we say.

Self-management means to enjoy the ability to influence, encourage and empower another to change by always starting with acceptance. We like to put up a fight against anything we dislike on the evening news as we spectate the world. We all find occasion to find fault and criticize, to reject and resist another person. But we forget by resisting mentally or physically, we empower what or whom we are resisting. We don’t realize we are losing our own power and peace.

Holding a grudge does not make us strong; it makes us bitter. Forgiving doesn’t make us weak; it sets us free.

Managing my mind means to look to myself first rather than blaming others and situations. With acceptance and love, not regret or revenge, the situation dilutes, transforms or evaporates! Acceptance with a smile does not mean everything is perfect. It means our state of mind is perfect and success is guaranteed!

