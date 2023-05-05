Tioga County High School Exhibition opens May 5 at TAC

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) recently announced the opening of its Tioga County High School Student Exhibition in May 2023. It will feature work from Candor, Newark Valley, Owego, Spencer Van Etten, and Tioga Central.

Each school has been invited to showcase up to 20 samples of student artwork, and awards will be given in the following categories: Best in Show, Painting, Photography, Pencil & Ink, Mixed Media, and 3-D.

The show opens on Friday, May 5, and is open to the public from 5-8 p.m. Artwork will be displayed in both the main and youth galleries at 179 Front St. in Owego.

As a bonus, and in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, there will be a free Judith Scott-inspired make-and-take activity during the opening, and from 5-7 p.m. There will be a reading of UNBOUND: The Life & Art of Judith Scott beginning at 5:45 p.m. This activity is appropriate for ages four and up; parents and guardians are encouraged to participate.

For the make-and-take, children will have the opportunity to wrap various provided materials together to create their own Judith Scott inspired fiber masterpiece. If children are more interested in dissecting or revealing what items are buried underneath yarn wrapping, there will be pre-made sculptures meant for exploration and discovery. Participants can also bring their own small objects to wrap.

After the opening, the exhibition will run from May 6 to May 27, and will be open to the public Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org or www.facebook.com/tiogaarts.council for the most up-to-date information regarding TAC, its programming and events. For additional questions, contact Christina Di Stefano by email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.

The Tioga County Youth Bureau supported this exhibition.