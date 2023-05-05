Mother’s Day BBQ and benefit planned for May 14

The community has rallied around the Rudin family since a fire destroyed the family’s barn and home last year, with two benefits held already; one to help with rebuilding the home, and the second to assist with furnishings.

A third benefit is planned for May 14, from noon to 4 at the Moose Lodge in Owego. This Mother’s Day BBQ will offer the community an opportunity to grab a meal, and assist the family as they look forward to erecting a new barn.

For a $15 donation, guests will get a 1/2 chicken with two sides, a roll, and a cookie. All meals will be packaged as takeout, but guests are welcome to sit under the pavilion or inside the lodge. There will be a cash bar available, as well as a dessert table and Lottery Board.

Also at the event will be a cornhole tournament, hosted by the Owego Throws Team, with proceeds benefiting the barn raising. You can contact Mike McNaughton at (607) 239-8859 to sign up.

For the BBQ, pre-sale tickets are on sale now, and the Hose Teams have been generous enough to process payments for the event through their Paypal, which can be located at www.owegohoseteams.com/rudin-benefit/, or by calling (202) 494-9108.

To learn more about the benefit or how you can assist, contact Betsy Balshuweit by calling (607) 725-2240.