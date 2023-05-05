Gallery Forty-One announces May’s Member of the Month

For the month of May, Gallery 41 will feature Pat Stacconi as their Member of the Month. According to the Gallery, Pat has always been fascinated by the art of mosaic.

Upon her retirement as an elementary school teacher, Stacconi decided to take classes to learn the techniques, and ever since has been enjoying creating a variety of both functional and decorative mosaic pieces.

In a press release from Gallery 41 they wrote, “Her one-of-a-kind items are composed using a diverse assortment of materials including tiles, glass, and vintage china.”

When Stacconi isn’t in her studio creating her imaginative artwork, she can be found enthusiastically teaching students at Kopernik Observatory and Science Center in Vestal, N.Y.

All are welcome to stop by Gallery 41 and browse the new indoor and outdoor mosaic décor by Pat Stacconi at Gallery Forty-One in Owego, located at 41 Lake St. in Owego.

May hours include the first and third Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the Gallery on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/gallery41owego, or on the web at www.galleryfortyone.com. You can also call the Gallery at (607) 687-2876.