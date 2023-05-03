Per-fect Means ‘Beyond Affect’; When we forgive we don’t change the past; we change the future

To feel worry and tension or run away in a difficult situation may work for a short time, but it is not a solution. Go within and draw upon your fearless courage and the strength of determination in meditation to remove the barrier of useless thoughts and create positive thoughts. Meet the challenges head on like this and realize they are not that bad!

Life is a game of forgetting and remembering. We lose the game of life when we forget who we truly and eternally are – a spiritual being. By remembering I, the soul, am a non-physical imperishable thinking being of light giving life to the perishable body, my true nature is ever loving, blissful and peaceful.

This awareness reminds the soul to be light, to think less and slower positive thoughts. When we carry heavy thoughts filled with negativity about each family member, friend and office colleague, will not this weight of over thinking be tiring? Allowing bitterness and resentment to fester inside will make my relationships guarded and unsatisfying. The more I close down to others, the more I become a stranger to myself.

Inner peace begins when we remember who we are and choose not to allow another person or event to control our emotions. Protect yourself. Put a full stop and erase the unnecessary questions and exclamation marks in your thoughts.

By forgiving and letting go of sorrow and negativity, I can keep my nature open and loving.

Our focus needs to be on our performance. Our personality of peace, love, wisdom, should reflect in every role. Perfect your own script and not the script of others by replacing negative thoughts about others with uplifting thoughts about their specialties, qualities, skills and positive personality characteristics. The more good wishes and kind feelings we have in our thoughts for others, the more our own happiness increases.

Cross every scene well, by being at ease, relaxed, and empowering your co-actors. Remind yourself, “I bring out my personality of peace and compassion in every role, uninfluenced by others.” You will know when you are perfect. You will remain ‘beyond affect’ from the negative influences of situations and other people in this drama of life.

By remaining connected to the perfect being of God, you will reach such a constant level of positive thoughts that your pure actions happen naturally. What a beautiful and powerful stage, and it’s within our reach now.

(You can contact Sister Chirya Risely, from Owego, at bkchirya@gmail.com, or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Chirya lives in the Catskill Mountains of New York, and is a student and teacher with Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She has a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University in Education, and is published in several national publications and the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)