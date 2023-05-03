Johnstown Christian School Tour Choir and Handbell Choir in concert in Waverly on May 4

The Johnstown Christian School Tour Choir and Handbell Choir, under the direction of Ms. Kristen Lloyd, will be in concert at North Waverly Chapel at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4. The evening’s concert is entitled “God Is … Believing the Truth about our Heavenly Father,” which features hymn arrangements, new choral pieces, accompanied and a cappella selections.

The choirs are comprised of 24 high school students from JCS who will be sharing choral and handbell music such as Worthy to Be Praised, Lord of the Broken, Psalm 23, and Great Is Thy Faithfulness.

Johnstown Christian School is located five miles south of Johnstown, Pa. in south central Pennsylvania. It is an inner-denominational school, whose mission is to provide families with a Christ-centered education that prepares their children spiritually, academically, and socially to live for the glory of God.

The public is invited to attend the 7 p.m. performance at North Waverly Chapel, located at 40 State Route 34 in Waverly, N.Y. For more information, call (607) 565-9342.