Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of April 17, 2023 through April 23, 2023 there were 119 calls for service, five traffic tickets were issued, they responded to two motor vehicle accidents, and there were two Mental Health Holds.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Katelyn J. Miller, age 34 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Police for Failure to Appear in Court. Miller was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Jerry L. Tanner, age 50 of Spencer, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), and No Plate Lamps (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on North Avenue. Tanner was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Angie M. Lawrence, age 48 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Shoplifting from a Business on North Avenue. Lawrence was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.