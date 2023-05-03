Readers’ Column for the week of April 30, 2023

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

I don’t think they did a very good job in handling HEAP this year. I applied for emergency HEAP and I was floored by some of the questions I was asked. I was asked, “How much money do you have in your pocket right now,” and a lot of other personal questions. I was told if you made up to $150,000 you were eligible for HEAP. If I made $150,000, you wouldn’t have to worry about me applying for HEAP. HEAP is supposed to be for poor people like me who make around $12,000 to $15,000 a year.

~

I went to the store the other day. I was just wondering what Passover milk is. It was on the milk shelf. What’s the difference between Passover milk and milk?

~

Life is great and the dog is taken away from them due to neglect. And now they got another dog! And this dog is tied outside, no water, no food. Bark, bark, bark for people who like to enjoy working in their yard being outside. It’s wrong. It’s not the dog’s fault, it’s the people and you can’t talk to these people. However, whoever is reading this and knows about the situation, please do something for the dog’s sake. Please, for the sanity of the people that live around the dog. Again, it’s not the dog’s fault. It’s ridiculous!

~

To everyone that helped the injured eagle in the Apalachin Owego area get to Cornell and get help, thank you! When you see injured birds, they can be helped. If you are not sure what to do, contact Cornell or a local animal rescue that deals with wild animals. They give great instructions and can meet you and help with the injured animal or bird. Thanks again to everyone that helped him.

~

When people have vehicles, trailers, cars, trucks and they don’t want them anymore and they turn those license plates in, do those license plates go on other people’s vehicles or are they destroyed? I see one license plate that keeps being moved around from vehicle to vehicle.

~

With the economy in such a horrible state and everything so expensive, and any number of my own personal crises on my mind, I set that aside. I took my little girl for a walk in the woods and we saw a big bright red fox. It was so beautiful and nothing else mattered.

~

Stop Hochul’s Education department from its agenda to take away pride in our history by forcing us to replace our Owego Indian mascot. Indian pride.

~

Our states, counties, rivers and lakes have names with Native American origins. U.S. Army helicopters Apache, Blackhawk and Chinook, all named and chosen by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Thirty-three Native Americans won the Medal of Honor. None of them were offended by this country’s use of their names as a mascot. Stop Hochul’s movement against our schools and their historic Indian mascot names. It’s just another communist effort to control the United States of America.

~

Update to the compression brake ordinance effort, the village board did discuss it at their April 17 meeting. They have asked the village attorney to confirm the legality. I believe he will confirm it is legal as long as the brand name is not used. Hopefully everybody will learn it is not a safety issue, simply a convenience to the driver, a lever rather than move their leg to the pedal and there are no hills in our village. It is really a matter of consideration for your community and I am optimistic the board will try to make it better. Just remember it is not only a noise nuisance, the vibration is causing further deterioration to our old foundation. Shop owners tell me of broken windows and artwork falling off the walls. It would be great if this could be in place before our Strawberry Festival.

~

I am looking to donate bottles and cans to an organization that may want them. Please list it in The Owego Pennysaver. Thank you.

~

“The most environmentally friendly product is the one you didn’t buy.” — Joshua Becker

~

SAVE THE DATE: The multiple household yard sales in Owego’s Halstead Development are coming up on May 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No early birds please. Look for our ad in this week’s Pennysaver!

~

Is it too much to ask for some forewarning when the power will be shut off? Twice now I have come home from work to find utility poles being replaced on my street. There was never any warning. No big deal for most people, I guess, but both times this happened I was in the middle of a manufacturing process that requires multiple days of uninterrupted power. If I had been notified ahead of time that the power would be out I could have made preparations. Instead I end up throwing away hours of work and lots of material and have to start over again. One time, okay. Twice? Now I’m upset.

~

Darkness, Weeping, Torment, Gnashing of teeth, Flame, Bottomless pit, Without order, Pain, Lake of fire. These are the words of the Bible describing the Eternal conditions of Hell. You can avoid this place only by Believing in Jesus Christ as your Saviour.

~

Forget about the solar panels. You’re hurting your brain.

~

My recent comments have gotten some interesting responses. Anyone who deals with students today will attest to the fact that using a little humor will help keep them interested. I made a small joke calling Columbus a knucklehead. It is true he was a great sea captain and navigator. He put many other great men’s theories to the test and succeeded. That being said, he was about 9,500 miles off. He was in the Caribbean and thought he was in Asia. Hence, Indians. I stand by the assertion that there are NO Native Americans that refer to themselves as Indians, and that Indians is a fairly derogatory term and that is why Native groups have been working hard to get “Redskins” and “Indians” out of our general lexicon. Finally, I will again remind everyone that there are institutions that are retaining their Native names because these names are seen as respectful – see the FSU Seminoles as an example. Concerning my input on the discussion about the math concerning the implementation of solar panels. I did not think that this column would be the best place to get into the weeds around an analytical question of this nature. Simply put, I believe that the use of reports and subsequent numbers on the amount of energy that is “blocked” by these panels is off base. Reports of a large impact cannot be directly reduced to the impact on one field or area. The factors involved must be adjusted to fit this new discussion. I felt that the numbers and conclusions given here within did not correctly adjust the factors to adequately attain the given conclusions. Ironically, I gave the column to my students and a colleague to see if they saw what I saw. I used it to show my students a real-world example where mistakes – even honest mistakes – are made and how people can come to incorrect conclusions. I will now follow advice from friends and family to stay out of this forum, and will continue to read these comments as I find it an interesting view into some of the people and ideas that are around in the area.

~

When The New Yorker began to serialize Carson’s book [Silent Spring] in June 1962, chemical company leaders were scathing. “If man were to faithfully follow the teachings of Miss Carson,” an executive of the American Cyanamid Company said, “we would return to the Dark Ages, and the insects and diseases and vermin would once again inherit the earth.” Officers of Monsanto questioned Carson’s sanity. But her portrait of the dangerous overuse of chemicals and their effect on living organisms caught readers’ attention. They were willing to listen. Carson’s book sold more than half a million copies in 24 countries. — Earth Day Message from Heather Cox Richardson. April 21, 2023

~

FACTS regarding “Jake Brakes” – MANY municipalities HAVE banned Jake brakes, according to the National Highway Traffic SAFETY Administration (NHTSA). Some states have statutes banning them including California, Colorado, Montana and Oregon. All “Jake Brakes” do is save wear on foot brakes, and actually, excessive use of them wastes fuel.

~

In the Village of Newark Valley smoking is banned, whether it’s cigarettes or weed. But when the weather is nice, and the windows are open and the clothes are hanging out, we ALL have to deal with putrid pig posterior products!

~

My wife and I recently had our bathroom updated with a walk-in shower. It is a lot more convenient to get into and out of compared to our old tub. The company that did the work was Rome Bath Remodeling, located on Airport Road in Endicott. They recently combined with McAndrew Construction. We were very impressed with their professionalism. They arrived almost to the minute of the pre-set appointment, took the time to explain what they were going to do and went to work quickly. They covered every surface that might get dirty in the process and thoroughly cleaned up when they were done. The result was a very-nice looking shower in the bathroom and no mess to deal with. We would strongly recommend Rome Bath for any bath remodeling or finishing. Grade A+.

National Political Viewpoints

Impeach Biden now and forget his worthless agendas.

~

President Joe Biden has not helped the poor at all. I’m talking about the poor, not the middle class. Politicians always want to lump the poor class with the middle class. There’s a big difference between the middle class and the poor class. I would like to afford nice things like everyone else. Also, what has he done for senior citizens? Absolutely nothing. He’s forgotten about them.

~

So now there’s evidence that nine members of the Biden crime family have received money from China. Time is dwindling Joe. Even the Democrats aren’t going to be able to protect you forever.

~

You can’t make this stuff up. In Seattle they’re going to deal with the homelessness and drug crisis by handing out gift cards to the druggies, and in Los Angeles their plan is to give them hotel rooms. Are you serious? Do you democrats out there not see how absurd your party is? Unbelievable.

~

The Dominion Voting Systems court case versus Fox “News” Corp has shown that Fox delivered propaganda instead of factual real news. The Fox $787.5 million settlement acknowledges they were airing false claims. Stop watching this Fox nonsense and think of switching the channel and start watching factual truth instead.

~

Fox has now finally admitted it lied to its viewers. Fox has also damaged this country. If you truly are a United States loving patriot, you’ll never watch a deceitful Fox broadcast again.

~

Well, Chuck Schumer, it looks like the walls are closing in on your old buddy there in the White House, Mr. Green Jeans, Mr. Green Deal Boy. All you people, just keep listening to those crooks. It’s all a lie. Every one of the Democrats, Hochul, all of them are forcing you to do all this nonsense with your cars. You’re spending tons of money over nonsense. The good Lord wouldn’t give us that stuff to use if it was going to harm what he created. It’s all making those two idiots richer and richer; and don’t forget the big guy in the White House. People, ask the scientists, read into it, it’s another bogus crap pile!

~

So, Joe is closing down American mines and buying that same product from China. Unbelievable!

~

The latest Democrat scam in fear mongering issue to divide and conquer is called environmental justice. That’s right, environmental justice. Where do they come up with this crap?

~

The only thing that happens when you push for a progressive agenda is that the country gets progressively worse. Two and a half years of progressive leadership should point that out. What a joke.

~

Just to let all the Democrats know, I’ve been a Democrat for over 60 years. I voted in the last election for Biden, and if he runs this time I will vote Republican. What that person has done to this country turns my stomach. What he has done to this country makes every American sick to their stomach. He’s all about China. Him and his family have been living on the hog with China’s money and burying the United States. Look what he has done. People, do you think I’d vote for that guy again? You’re out of your mind!

~

So the United States has now wasted over $100 billion on the Ukraine war. That’s more than all the other nations combined. Well, we can see that NATO’s back to being a bunch of slackers without Trump, they’re making them pay their dues. Way to go, Joe.

~

To the person that’s running their mouth about the Ithaca School District, you may want to get your facts straight. It is not mandatory for kids to wear masks. It is recommended, a few choose to, the majority choose not to, so quit watching Fox News and get your story straight.

~

Joe’s Green Agenda is nothing but a radical liberal crock.

~

I don’t care about the age of Biden. It doesn’t make any difference about his age. What should matter to the people is what he’s done in the last few years to this country. China owns him, and owns his family. In another four years this will be China. Look what that man has done to this great nation. Wake up people, he’s got to go.

~

So you have the right to own military style weapons. That was decided by the Supreme Court, ignoring the part about a well-regulated militia. What you don’t seem to realize is you don’t have the right to decide for the rest of us when the government needs to be opposed, at the point of a gun. That’s what voting is for. Win or lose. Get used to it. It’s called democracy.

~

The people complaining that The Owego Pennysaver has become too political are actually upset that it doesn’t exclusively print comments bashing Democrats and/or liberals. These are the people who are still outraged that Obama was President. Their vehicles are plastered with anti-Biden and anti-liberal stickers, and any attempt to have a conversation with these people quickly deteriorates into a one-sided rant about liberals and Democrats and inane conspiracies. They would not complain one bit if The Owego Pennysaver did the same.

~

I know some have been complaining about political posts in this publication, so I’m sorry to be making a political post at this time. This morning Joe Biden announced he is officially running for office in 2024. This is no surprise, and neither was his blatant attack on republicans using the same lies he has been using forever, that they are trying to take away your social security and Medicare. While these are verifiable lies, he keeps getting away with them. I really hope that people think before voting, not just in 2024 but also in all elections. And before you vote in 2024, please decide if you can take four more years of inflation and unaffordable fuel for your car, be it a gas or electric engine. Think about whether you can afford it. Nothing is going to change, and he will continue to double down on all his failures as he has always done.