Tioga County Deed Transfers

On April 19, 2023, property located at Smith Creek Road, Town of Nichols, from Margaret Lawton, Joseph and James Haner, Cynthia Tennant and Deborah Race to John Seymour for $125,000.

On April 20, 2023, property located at 2675 Bodle Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Keenan Ingersoll By Atty. In Fact and Spencer Ingersoll As Atty. In Fact to John Abbott and Lynda Neil-Abbott for $212,000.

On April 20, 2023, property located at 103 Southside Dr., Village of Owego, from Saldrita LLC To Valu Auto LLC for $50,000.

On April 20, 2023, property located at 30 Wilcox Estates Dr., Town of Barton, from First Grantor: Patricia McCloe As Agent to Todd and Melissa Bowers for $40,000.

On April 21, 2023, property located at 804 Hunt Creek Rd., Town of Nichols, from Paul Rathke to Dillan Adas-Swansbrough Sr. for $127,500.

On April 21, 2023, property located at 390 W. Beecher Hill Rd., Tioga, from Daniel Livermore to Michelle Guilbault for $59,000.

On April 24, 2023, property located at 854 Hunt Creek Rd., Town of Nichols, from Richard and Bobette Friend to James Martin for $155,000.

On April 24, 2023, property located at 9607 St. Rte. 38, town of Newark Valley, from George Hoffmier Sr. to Christy David and Barbara Hostetler for $200,000.

On April 24, 2023, property located at Hubby Road, Town of Richford, from George Hoffmier to Michael Cave for $23,000.

On April 26, 2023, property located at 10 Debra Lee Dr., Town of Owego, from Federal National Mortgage Association to Michael and Chrystal Crandall for $168,500.

On April 26, 2023, property located at 45 Church St., Town of Barton, from Michael and Duane Simons to Taylor Bowman and Skyler Merrill for $110,000.

On April 26, 2023, property located at 118 Franklin St., Village of Owego, from Dason Tinkha to Benjamin McCluhan for $6,000.

On April 26, 2023, property located at 411 Cass Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Cora Gardner to Thomas Jr. and Ashlee Swartout for $30,000.