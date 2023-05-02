Reset, Renew, Re-imagine; Public Health holds open house, highlights county services offered

On April 20, Tioga County Public Health was host to an open house event at the Health & Human Services Building in Owego. The event, which took place from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., offered Narcan Training, Dental Van tours, Water Testing demonstrations, car seat safety, Children’s Therapy Room tours, raffles, refreshments, and much more.

Kylie Holachek, Senior Public Health Educator for Tioga County’s Public Health Department, noted a good turn out last Thursday, adding that by 4 p.m. they already had close to 100 guests come through the door for the open house event.

Holachek also talked about the event’s theme, Reset, Renew, Re-imagine.

“We’re resetting as a department, renewing our partnerships, and reimagining Public Health,” Holachek added.

For the last couple of years, and during the COVID pandemic, the focus for public health was pandemic driven. Now post-COVID, Holachek emphasized that Public Health is more than isolation and quarantine, and the open house was an effort to showcase the services they offer.

Mark Stromberg, who attended the open house event on his own work break, applauded the efforts of the Department of Health.

“What I like about the Department of Health,” said Stromberg, “is that they are not afraid to be seen; they respond quickly when needed.”

Katie Chandler, Tioga County employee with the Treasurer’s office, attended on her break as well to learn more about the Public Health Department.

“It’s always good to get out and see what the other county departments are doing,” said Chandler.

Lynn Klossner and Katelyn Carriere dropped in for a visit. They arrived at the open house event to look around, and to try and get some information about mental health services offered through the department. They were also able to tour the Children’s Therapy Room and learn about its uses.

According to Meagan Mertson, Early Intervention Service Coordinator, the room is used for developmental evaluations for individuals to see if they qualify for services.

Jordan Marsh, Senior Early Intervention Service Coordinator, added that they have therapists that come in and provide occupational, physical, and speech therapy onsite or at home.

In addition to Narcan training and kit information, therapy service information and child passenger safety seat information, they also offered tours and information about the county’s Dental Van.

Tioga County’s Dental Van is available Monday through Friday, and services six school districts. They also service adults, and accept insurance and have a sliding fee. Dental services for children are free.

According to Nicole Whitmore, director of Dental Services, procedures include fillings, cleanings, and even extractions. The Dental Van, she added, usually has about eight to ten students a day that they offer services to.

Kim Thomas has been working as a dental hygienist for 30 years, and says she enjoys working with the kids.

“I like working with kids. I integrate education like diet, and the importance of brushing and flossing,” said Thomas.

Another feature of the open house, outside of the wealth of information provided regarding services, were live bugs, to include ticks.

Inside of a glass container, and alive and well, Holachek added that the live specimens offer a way to help folks identify these dangerous insects, and to learn more about ways to protect themselves from ticks, especially when hiking or working outdoors.

An additional highlight of last Thursday’s open house event was the opportunity offered to guests for an introduction to the new Public Health Director, Heather Vroman, who was available at the open house event to greet people.

To learn more about Tioga County Public Health and its services, visit www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/public-health/ or call their offices at (607) 687-8600. You can also follow them on Facebook.

To learn more about Tioga County’s mobile dental services, call (607) 687-8505.