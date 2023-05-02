Gail’s Tails

Well hello! As you can see I love to have my chin scratched. I am what you call a colony cat. I am a beautiful male silver tabby who Gail named Tiggy. Gail caught seven others and me last spring and got us all fixed, and got us our shots.

I’ve done quite well living with my friends in the colony until recently. Something bad happened to my front foot and I couldn’t walk on it. The lady who feeds us all called Gail and said I need to see a doctor. When I saw Gail, I remembered her and hopped right to her. She took me home and got me an appointment for the next day.

The doctor said my pad was very swollen and did not appear to have any cuts or broken bones. The lady doctor gave me a shot for the swelling and something for pain. I went home with Gail.

Three days went by and I still couldn’t walk and now the top of my foot had a big bubble on it. We got that lanced and were told to keep me resting and not to use it. Trust me, I wasn’t planning on it.

After five more days it still hurt, so Gail found another doctor to take me to. He knocked me out to examine each toe and my pads. No cuts or injuries, but he thinks I “jammed” my toe from jumping. He pulled on each one to check for broken bones and felt something “pop”.

When I woke up I walked for the first time in two weeks. My foot felt better. Now I am as good as new and need to find a real home. I am done with colony life.

My shots are now up to date, and I am negative for diseases. Please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 if you want to share your home with a homeless cat, like me. Donations by check can be made out to Gail Ghinger and sent to P.O. Box 435, Owego, N.Y. 13827.