Letter: A dual justice system

Dear Editor,

We’re witnessing an alarming dual justice system where Democrats accuse the president and the Republican Party of criminal wrongdoing and foul play, while giving themselves a pass for the very same acts of which they accuse others.

Let’s start with the Russian collusion hoax peddled by Schiff, the Democratic Party and complicit fake news media the past several years. Before Trump was even elected, the left spread vicious lies and conspiracy theories that Trump and his former campaign associates colluded with Russia to tilt the 2016 election.

As such, Democrats succeeded in getting several congressional and DOJ investigations opened against the president — including a 22-month special counsel investigation — predicated on an “unverified and salacious” opposition research known as the dirty “dossier.”

Here is the dirty secret. The dossier that reportedly was used as the basis to go after the president and triggering multiple criminal investigations was concocted by Russian informants and an ex British spy — paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC.

A big thing was made out of Trump having classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. The president is allowed to de-classify any document, but Biden’s classified documents go back to when he was a Vice President. The FBI raided Trump, but basically gave Biden two weeks notice to hide his tracks. Worse yet, Biden slammed Trump weeks before the election, knowing that he was under investigation for the same thing.

Consider Hillary Clinton, whose lawyers used a special tool to delete emails from her personal server. The use of BleachBit, computer software whose website advertises that it can “prevent recovery” of files, is further proof that Clinton had something to hide in deleting personal emails from the private email system she used during her tenure as secretary of state.

The list goes on and on. Merrick Garland lied when he was asked if the FBI was targeting Catholic Churches. A Whistleblower came forward from the Richmond Field office saying that was not true. Why is he not being held accountable?

Now an IRS whistleblower says the DOJ is intentionally mishandling the investigation into the President’s son, Hunter Biden.

The hypocrisy never ends with the left politicians.

What we’re witnessing is a twisted mess. Whatever the Democrats accuse the Republicans of doing they are guilty of doing themselves. There is no accountability, thus eroding our Justice System.

Sincerely,

Jim Outman

Owego, N.Y.