Time Warp; A glance back at the 1930s

We want to take our readers back in time, now and then, and found no better way to do it than to approach 100-year-old Eudora Shuler, and get a first-hand glance at the past.

According to Eudora, the news back then was all about Hitler, and as World War II was on the horizon. She was ten years old at that time.

Fast forward to the war in 1939, and Eudora talked of the workforce shortages, which were being experienced, as all of the men were being drafted or entering military service. Later on, and in 1944, Eudora recalled four men from her class that were killed during the attacks on D-Day.

The 1930s was also the period of time where economic depression, or the Great Depression, was felt as stocks fell, businesses failed, and unemployment rates skyrocketed. They were difficult times.

As for Eudora, she remains active today in her Owego community.