Meet the Artist event at Glen Park Vineyards to benefit TAC

Meet the Artist event at Glen Park Vineyards to benefit TACPictured is local artist Suzanne M. Lachman. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert April 28, 2023

Glen Park Vineyards and the Tioga Arts Council (TAC) are proud to announce an exhibition of paintings by local artist Suzanne M. Lachman. 

To kick off the exhibition, a Meet the Artist event will be held at Glen Park Vineyards, 633 Allen Glen Rd., Owego, from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

Meet the Artist event at Glen Park Vineyards to benefit TACVisit them and enjoy the afternoon with a selection of spring-themed beverages, including Bellinis and Mules. Ten percent of proceeds during the event will be donated to the Tioga Arts Council.

For additional information, contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Meet the Artist event at Glen Park Vineyards to benefit TAC"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*