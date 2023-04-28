Owego Little League opens for the season on Saturday

The community is invited to attend the parade and opening day ceremonies for Owego Little League on Saturday, April 29. This year will be the 71st Season.

The parade will begin forming at 8 a.m. in front of the Owego Police Department on Temple Street and will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. The teams will proceed down North Avenue to George Street, and proceed to the fields at Hyde Park.

The field ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. at the fields with all players, coaches, league officials and sponsors being represented.

To learn more about Owego Little League, visit www.owegolittleleague.com/.