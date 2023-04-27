Home Central to host interior design workshop at Owego Showroom on April 29

Home Central recently announced the second in their collaborative series with Habitat Design on the fundamentals of interior design will take place on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Owego Showroom, located at 133 Central Avenue in Owego.

This particular workshop will focus on paint. It’s time to take the mystery out of how to choose the right color for the right room. All are welcome to attend and hear their Benjamin Moore representative discuss hue, tint, light, shadow, palettes, sheen, and more.

This workshop is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Reserve your spot at http://habitatdesign.online/.