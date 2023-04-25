Carantouan Greenway is seeking website volunteer, and more

Did you know that the Carantouan Greenway is an entirely volunteer run organization? A few of the vital services volunteers provide include maintaining the trails and property, leading hikes, doing educational presentations, handling finances, writing grants, and creating newsletters, just to name a few.

Their current website was created years ago and technical support for it is being phased out. The Greenway is currently searching for a volunteer to update, and possibly maintain the website.

In a press release, a spokesperson for Greenway wrote, “You would be helping to ensure the Greenway has a relevant presence on the Internet. Perhaps you know someone who fills the bill. Can you can create a children’s activity, trail maintenance, PR, or do public outreach? Certainly you have a skill that fits the Greenway’s needs. We’d love to hear your ideas.”

They continued, “Not only are you doing something worthwhile and appreciated, volunteering has the added benefit of making you feel good when you share your generosity. It’s a win-win situation.”

Winston Churchill once said, “You make a living by what you get. You make a life by what you give.” If you’re able to give a little of your time, contact the Greenway by email to carantouan@gmail.com.