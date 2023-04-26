Candor Historical Society to take their April 26 program on the road

The Candor Historical Society’s Wednesday, April 26, program will be an Antique’s Roadshow with Laurie Bostwick, at Bostwick’s Auction House on Rt. 96B in Candor. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held in the back building.

Attendees are asked to bring an item that they would like appraised (at no cost). This event is free and open to the public.

For more about this and other events sponsored by the Candor Historical Society, visit www.candorhistoricalsociety.weebly.com or email to candorhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.